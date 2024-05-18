Shettima Arrives Bauchi To Inaugurate Projects

Nigeria’s Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, has arrived in Bauchi for the official inauguration of the 15th Edition North-East Joint Domestic Trade Fair and various other significant projects in the state.

Naija News reports that Shettima’s plane touched down at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport in Bauchi at approximately 10:25 am.

Upon his arrival, the second citizen of Nigeria was warmly welcomed by the Governors of Bauchi, Borno, and Adamawa, namely Bala Mohammed, Babagana Zulum, and Ahmadu Fintiri.

In addition to the aforementioned governors, other notable figures present included Governors Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Agbu Kefas of Taraba, and Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State.

Furthermore, numerous supporters from both the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were also in attendance.

During his visit, Shettima is scheduled to inaugurate the renovated Government House in Bauchi, the Accelerated Senior Secondary School Education Programme (ASSEP), and the 15th North-East Joint Domestic Trade Fair.

Expressing his gratitude after receiving the Vice President, Governor Mohammed, via his X handle wrote: “Today, I had the honour of receiving our Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, @officialSKSM, at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi. Vice President Shettima is visiting Bauchi to commission our new Government House complex. This visit coincides with the commencement of the international trade fair and the 10th meeting of the Northeast Governors’ Forum.”

See more photos below:

Meanwhile, the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has said that Governor Alex Otti’s developmental strides resonate beyond Abia State.

Fubara praised Otti for his integrity, adding that it is action-driven.

The Rivers governor stated this on Tuesday when he hosted Otti, who came to inaugurate the Aleto-Ebubu-Eteo (Old Bori) Road in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Fubara said that despite coming in as Governor of Abia in the face of difficulties, Otti “has been making life easy for the people of Abia.”

He explained that he invited Otti to inaugurate the project because of his proven integrity.

According to him, “You are wondering why did I invite the Governor of Abia State? I invited him because he is not an artificial integrity man, he is an action integrity man. He is not a man that will gather to talk because he just wants to talk.

“He’s a man who came in, in the face of difficulty and challenges, just like we have here; he is making impact in the lives of Abia people.

“I will continue to identify with good governance; I will continue to identify with people who want to make impact in the lives of the people.”

The PDP governor explained that his administration’s mantra is the people first and that the purpose of embarking on the construction of the Aleto-Ebubu-Eteo Road is to make life better for the people; to let the people know that their problem is the government’s problem; and to give them hope.