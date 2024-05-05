Shi’ites Write Petition To NSA, NASS, Accuse Sani, Police Of Killing Members

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as ‘Shiites’ has petitioned the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over allegations of extra-judicial killing by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State and the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ali Audu Dabigi.

The group also wrote a petition to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Solomon Arase, over the alleged killing of their brothers by the duo.

The Shiites, under the auspices of the Resource Forum of Islamic Movement, made the allegations in the petitions dated April 23, 2024, and signed by the forum’s Chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Danladi.

The letters, titled: “Petition Against Mr Uba Sani, the Governor of Kaduna State and the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna for Arbitrary Extra-Judicial Killing of Seven and Wounding Over 30 Peaceful Protesters on 5th of April, 2024 in Kaduna and Zaria,” had the acknowledgement copies dated April 30, 2024, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

A copy of the petition reads in part, “The above-captioned matter refers. We write to your office to intimate you on the conduct of the Kaduna State Governor and the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State upon whose instruction; the Nigerian Police opened fire with live ammunition on peaceful Pro-Palestinian protesters in Kaduna and Zaria on 5th April, 2024.

“The conflict in the Middle East between Palestine and Israel is a worldwide event that dominates the world and takes over the United Nations activities since October 2023.

“This event gave rise to worldwide protests against the killings of innocent civilian in the Gaza Strip by the Israel Defence Forces.

“Protests have been going on nonstop in USA, UK, France, Germany and other European Nations, including the Israel itself.

“In Nigeria, such protests have been oing on in several states, including Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Rivers and the FCT Abuja.

“The last Friday of the month of Ramadan was designated as the International Quds Day and it is observed world over.

“The event had been conducted in Nigeria for the past 40 years. This year’s International Quds Day was observed world over on 5th April, 2024, including Nigeria where it was observed in more than 30 cities, including Kaduna and Zaria.

“All the processions in all the states were carried out without any event, it was peaceful throughout including in Lagos, Rivers and Abuja.

“Unfortunately, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police decided to use his force and attacked peaceful procession.

“Thus, he ordered the policemen to open fire with live bullets in broad day light on unarmed peaceful protesters. This led to the killing of seven persons.

“We see the actions of Kaduna State Governor and the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State as arbitrary, unconstitutional and in breach of the ethics of the Nigerian Police.”