BREAKING: FG Resumes Prosecution Of Boko Haram Detainees

President Bola Tinubu’s government has confirmed that the trial of all Boko Haram suspects in Kainji has recommenced.

Naija News reports that the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, announced this development during the two-day High-level African Counter-terrorism Summit in Abuja.

According to the NSA, Nigeria is actively gathering intelligence on the activities of Boko Haram and the Islamic State–West Africa Province (ISWAP) in order to confront these groups directly.

Ribadu emphasized that the summit serves as a demonstration of Nigeria’s strong commitment to the UN Counter-terrorism agreement, highlighting the fact that Africa is confronted with various terrorist organizations that exploit local vulnerabilities.

He further mentioned that Nigeria has adopted a comprehensive approach to address the ever-changing security threats posed by Boko Haram and ISWAP, which includes utilizing digital resources.

In his remarks, Vladimir Voronkov, the Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism at the United Nations Office on Counter-Terrorism, emphasized that the United Nations’ success relies on the collaboration of African nations in finding African-based solutions.

Naija News understands that the two-day high-level summit aims to generate solutions to the complex security challenges faced by Nigeria and the entire African continent.

The summit is being attended by Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo and the President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé.

Representatives of the Presidents of Chad and Niger are also present, while over four hundred delegates from across the African countries are in attendance.