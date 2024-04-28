Notorious Boko Haram Terrorist Surrenders Self, Arms To Troops

Sajeh Yaga, a member of the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, otherwise known as Boko Haram terrorists, has surrendered to the troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno state.

A Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, made this known in a post via his official X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

Makama quoted intelligence sources as saying that the terrorist, who sneaked out from the terrorists’ den in Yale, Sambisa forest, surrendered to troops of 112 Task Force Battalion in Mafa on April 28, 2024.

The sources also revealed that the terrorist surrendered with one AK47 rifle, four AK47 Magazines, six 7.62 MM special ammunition, and three Tecno mobile phones and other items.

The surrendered suspect, according to the sources, has been taken into military custody for profiling.

Boko Haram Attacks Military Camp In Niger State

Boko Haram insurgents, on Thursday, sacked a military base located at Allawa town in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

It was learned that the insurgents, numbering about 200, invaded the town on motorcycles with not less than three on each bike fully armed and attacked the camp at about 1:30 am.

According to Vanguard, the terrorists were said to have embarked on a reprisal mission after the military neutralized about fifty of them in a fierce battle in the area last week.

An eyewitness in the area who pleaded for anonymity also told the newspaper that the insurgents stormed the military camp and sacked those on duty, while others invaded Allawa town and rained bullets on houses.

The resident stated that cash, foodstuffs and other handy valuables were carted away from the residents of the town and other adjourning villages.