Nigerian Army Reacts To Soldiers’ Protest At Detention Facility In Sokoto

The Nigerian Army has reacted to the viral audio-visual footage of soldiers protesting over overcrowding and poor feeding of detained soldiers in custody at the 8 Division Garrison detention facility in Sokoto State.

Naija News gathered that a soldier identified as Lcpl Charles Ekefure with service No: 17NA/76/1660 was reportedly shot following complaints by some detained soldiers who broke out of their guardrooms in the facility.

According to SaharaReporters, the incident occurred on Thursday, May 9, at the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army in Sokoto amid the soldiers’ clamour for better food and improved living conditions.

Reacting to the incident in a statement on Saturday, the Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja had instituted an appropriate investigation into the incident to determine whether it was an isolated or widespread situation in similar detention facilities.

Nwachuukwu stated this in a statement titled: “Nigerian Army’s response to viral audio-visual footage of soldiers protesting overcrowded cells, poor feeding.”

He described the incident as quite unfortunate and an embarrassment to the sound administration efforts of the Chief of Army Staff, which he said was not in line with his leadership style.

The statement read in parts: “The Army Headquarters has taken note of a report and audiovisual recording circulating on social media produced by some of its personnel held in custody at the 8 Division Garrison detention facility.

“Undoubtedly, the Sokoto barracks detention facility incident is quite unfortunate and an embarrassment to the sound administration efforts of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), to say the least, and in line with his leadership style, the COAS has instituted an appropriate investigation into the incident to determine whether it is an isolated or widespread situation in similar detention facilities.

“While the service regrets and has gleaned some lessons from the incident, it will however not condone the manner the inmates expressed their purported grievance. Mutiny and conduct prejudicial to service order are grievous misconducts and this very incident epitomises such.

“As such, as Army, on the one side, goes ahead to implement the COAS directive to look into the state of all NA detention facilities, as detainees’ lives also matter, the Service shall not shy away from appropriately sanctioning the soldiers involved in the unruly behaviour in its Sokoto detention facility for failing to exhaust all available options to channel their complaints to the appropriate authorities and if it was discovered they did and nothing was done, necessary administrative actions will be taken against anyone found to have failed to discharge his/her duties effectively.

“While the Service is mindful of its subjective oversight engagements by statutory bodies, it remains primarily a responsible, self-regulating professional body. As such, the Service remains committed to ensuring that everyone, even those found guilty of aiding terrorists, kidnappers, and bandits, and are awaiting confirmation of their sentencing, as it has been discovered in the Sokoto case is accorded a relatively decent life until their judgment is confirmed and executed.

“This commitment underscores the NA’s dedication to upholding professional standards and maintaining a just and fair system.

“The NA appreciates all Nigerians for their concern and support as well as pledge to remain focused on its drive to defeating security challenges facing the nation in conjunction with sister services and other security agencies.”