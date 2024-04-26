Boko Haram Attacks Military Camp in Niger State

Boko Haram insurgents, on Thursday, sacked a military base located at Allawa town in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Naija News learned that the insurgents, numbering about 200, invaded the town on motorcycles with not less than three on each bike fully armed and attacked the camp at about 1:30 am.

According to Vanguard, the terrorists were said to have embarked on a reprisal mission after the military neutralized about fifty of them in a fierce battle in the area last week.

An eyewitness in the area who pleaded for anonymity also told the newspaper that the insurgents stormed the military camp and sacked those on duty, while others invaded Allawa town and rained bullets on houses.

The resident stated that cash, foodstuffs and other handy valuables were carted away from the residents of the town and other adjourning villages.

He said: “Around 1:30 a.m., There was a fierce battle between the insurgents and the military that lasted for some hours.

“Because it was midnight, the number of casualties could not be ascertained.”

The military camp, it was also gathered, had been deserted by the military personnel deployed to the area.

It is understood that the number of casualties recorded in the village and on the side of the military and the terrorists could not be ascertained.