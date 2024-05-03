Tinubu Govt To Begin Full Enforcement Of Cybercrimes Law

The Bola Tinubu administration is set to begin full enforcement of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention) Act, 2024 (amended), to prevent the use of social media by terrorists.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday by the Head of Strategic Communications, Office of the NSA, Zakari Mijinyawa.

Ribadu also ordered all law enforcement agencies, regulators, businesses and stakeholders in the country to ensure the enforcement is carried out.

He said the order stemmed from the high-level African International Counter Terrorism Meeting held in Abuja between April 22 and 23, 2024.

The NSA said, during the meeting, African leaders called for the improved deployment of greater support and resources towards strengthening cybersecurity activities in Africa and taking concrete steps to prevent the use of social media and other platforms by terrorists and organised criminal groups.

Ribadu said that a levy of 0.5 per cent of the value of all electronic transactions by the specified businesses in the Second Schedule to Cybercrimes Act shall be paid and credited to the National Cybercrime Fund.

He added that all impediments to the full operationalisation of the Cybercrimes law have been addressed.

The statement reads, “In view of the need to secure Nigeria’s digital space and safeguard national security and economic interests, as well as deploy additional resources to counter terrorism and violent extremism as provided in section 44(5) of the Cybercrimes Act, all law enforcement agencies, regulators, businesses and stakeholders have been communicated by this office to put in place mechanisms for the full implementation and enforcement of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Amendment Act 2024.

“By this amendment, all impediments to the full operationalisation of the Cybercrimes law have been addressed.”