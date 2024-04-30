Social Media Now A National Security Priority – Ribadu Declares

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has warned of social media misuse and calls for an overhaul of strategic communication to counter disinformation.

Ribadu stated that the negative use of social media poses both local and global threats, presenting an immediate national security priority.

Ribadu delivered remarks in Abuja during a session with representatives from groups associated with the Strategic Communication Interagency Policy Committee.

He instructed media managers in defense, security, and response agencies to change their approach to engaging the public and countering disinformation from the country’s enemies.

He suggested that spokespersons in the security sector should address the use of media and social media platforms, which create division between citizens and governments at various levels.

Ribadu highlighted the prevalence of fake news, misinformation, and disinformation and identified them as hazards to national security and public involvement.

The NSA stated, “Across the world, we have also assessed the adept use of social media platforms by those who seek power to shape public opinion against citizens. This threat is both global and local and presents an immediate national security priority.

“The urgency to prepare and be proactive in our national security strategic communication management is now, and the spokespersons have a critical role to play.

“Upon the sweat and blood of service personnel and the men and women who protect us daily, we must build a narrative of resilience and mobilise our people.

“We must tell their stories and sing their praise as part of a broader national strategic communication programme.

“As spokespersons, you have a critical role to play in effective governance communication to project our results and reach audiences at home and abroad.

“Countering fake news will require that we are ahead of the news and proactively update the public.”

The NSA assured that going forward, government communication would be in line with President Bola Tinubu’s vision and directives, with messages carefully coordinated to reflect national security objectives and values.