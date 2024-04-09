Tinubu Sends Message To Muslims On Eid-el-Fitr Celebration

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Naija News reports that Eid-el-Fitr is an auspicious occasion that signifies the end of Ramadan; a hallowed season which reflects total submission to God Almighty and to His command of sacrifice and service to humankind.

In a statement On Tuesday by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu greets the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and all around the world, praying that their supplications and sacrifices this season and even after will receive the fitting rewards from Almighty Allah.

As he emphasized during an iftar with Nigeria’s leaders of thought and conscience, President Tinubu appeals to all citizens to come together and rededicate themselves to the noble duty of building the nation,

Tinubu said: “We are the sculptor, and Nigeria is the clay; we build it the way we desire“.

The President also prays that the lessons, blessings, and joys of this season abide with us always while wishing Nigerians, Happy Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.