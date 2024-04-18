Tinubu Govt Places Yahaya Bello On Watchlist, No Fly List

The former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has been placed on a watch list and no flight zone to prevent him from leaving the country through any land, air or sea borders.

Naija News reports that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) made this known in an internal circular on Thursday evening.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in a request to all the security agencies in the country asked that Bello be placed on a watchlist and a no-flight zone.

Granting the request and circulating the EFCC directive, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in an internal circular directed its area and zonal commands to arrest Bello if seen.

Copied in the circular are the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and others.

The circular stated that the former Kogi governor was under investigation and there was a suspicion that he might leave the country to evade investigations.

It reads: “VERY URGENT PLEASE!!! I am directed to request you to place the above named subject on watch list with immediate effect. Subject has resisted arrest and arraignment therefore he may run out of the country anytime. Please accept the assurances of the CGIS’s warmest regards and esteemed.”

EFCC had earlier on Thursday declared Bello wanted for an alleged financial crime to the tune of N80.2 billion.

The commission said in a bulletin that “anybody with information as to his whereabouts should report immediately to the Commission or the nearest police station.”