At least seven governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and five Ministers in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet are reportedly concerned about his chances of winning the 2027 presidential election.

According to a report by The Whistler, some of the governors and ministers have privately expressed fears that growing economic hardship and public dissatisfaction could undermine the President’s re-election bid.

A Chieftain of the APC, who was appointed a Director General by the late former President Muhammadu Buhari told the aforementioned platform that some APC governors, particularly in the South-East and North, had concluded that Tinubu might struggle to win the 2027 presidential election.

The APC chieftain, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said two APC governors in the South-East believed Tinubu could not win, while about five governors in the North were also becoming uncomfortable with the prospect of campaigning for the president.

He said: “You only heard of Radda; just wait. About five APC governors from the North are not with the president. I heard that on good authority, and in three weeks you will hear it.

“It’s because everyone is suffering, and the North is worse hit. So people in the North know if they campaign with this man, they would fail.”

Also speaking to The Whistler, a ministerial aide said at least five ministers had privately expressed fears about the president’s political fortunes, disclosing that the ministers, comprising one from the South-South and four from the North, including two from the North-West, one from the North-East and another from the North-Central, had discussed the possibility of Tinubu losing the election and what it would mean for their political future.

The aide said: “These ministers are close to one another, and they have had discussions where they expressed serious concerns about the president’s political fortunes. One of their major worries is that the president has not been able to consolidate his support in the North as expected.

“They are watching what is happening, and some of them have already started contemplating what life would look like outside this administration.”

He noted that the dissatisfaction had made some governors reluctant to identify closely with the president’s re-election campaign.

The APC chieftain warned that the political consequences could extend beyond the presidency to governors seeking another term.

“Look at Enugu State, they have warned Governor Peter Mbah that he should allow opposition campaigns while he campaigns for his re-election, otherwise people would vote him out.

“They warned him, you can’t be campaigning with this man,” the APC chieftain said.

He added that he had personally rejected an invitation to join the president’s campaign team because he believed the political environment was unfavourable.

“That’s how terrible the Tinubu situation is, and it’s why I refused to campaign with them. I rejected joining their campaign team because it’s useless,” he said.