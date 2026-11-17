The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has dismissed the claim by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, that corruption has worsened under President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the council’s spokesperson, Dele Alake, in an interview on TVC, described Amaechi’s assertion as baseless and urged Nigerians to disregard it.

Alake said the former Rivers governor was known for making careless statements.

“Everybody in this country knows that he speaks without thinking. An adult is supposed to think,” he said.

He challenged Amaechi to back his claim with facts.

“He said that corruption is worse now. That is laughable, did he put a figure to it?” Alake asked.

The former Minister of Information traced Amaechi’s career from his days with ex-governor, Peter Odili, to his time as Speaker, governor and transport minister.

He questioned how someone who had held public office for so long could claim to be broke a year after leaving government.

“That means that he has been dependent on the public,” Alake said.

Alake also called on the media to examine allegations against Amaechi, including the Rivers monorail project, hospitals said to have been built during his tenure and claims linking his wife to NDDC funds.

He noted that Nyesom Wike, Amaechi’s successor in Rivers, had dared him to defend his record.

The APC spokesman also referred to Amaechi’s statement blaming Tinubu for his mother’s death because he could not afford treatment.

He said it was contradictory for someone making such a claim to be flying private jets to campaign events.

“These are people who don’t make any sane remarks,” Alake said.