A factional standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Kennedy Ahanotu has withdrawn from the 2027 presidential race and backed President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Naija News reports that Ahanotu announced his decision at a press conference on Monday in Abuja.

Ahanotu, who was adopted as presidential candidate by the LP faction led by Julius Abure, said he would work with the City Boy Movement to mobilise support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

“I took the decision to withdraw my presidential ambition after a meeting with the Labour Party youth structure we deployed in 2023 across the country, where all the state leaders, having witnessed and seen what the party has become, urged me to align with City Boy Movement to back President Bola Tinubu’s re-election,” he said.

He attributed his decision to withdraw from the presidential race to the alleged crisis in the LP.

“Nobody is happy with what the party has become. It has spent the last few years in crisis. So, when your followers mandate you as a leader to make a bold move, you have to do it. So I heeded that call.

“Of course, Seyi Tinubu has been my friend since 2022, and we have a good relationship. Most people don’t know this. He’s a great guy, very intelligent and brilliant. We are currently partnering to support the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027,” Ahanotu said.