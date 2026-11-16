The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost a former deputy governorship aspirant in Zamfara State, Umar Abubakar Gwashi, and six other politicians to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gwashi and the six others, who are members of the Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the PDP, were received into the APC by the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

Naija News reports that the reception took place at Matawalle’s residence in Maradun, Zamfara State.

According to a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the Matawalle Political Standing Committee (MPSC), Malam Yusuf Idris Gusau, the defectors include two National Assembly aspirants and four State House of Assembly aspirants.

The two National Assembly aspirants are Hon. Abubakar Abdullahi Makama, who sought the PDP ticket for Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency, and Hon. Lukman M. Shehu, who contested for the party’s ticket for Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency.

The four State Assembly aspirants are Hon. Ibrahim Abdullahi, who represented the party’s interest in Maradun II State Constituency; Hon. Sani Garba Danjibga, Tsafe West State Constituency; Hon. Usman Abdullahi, Talata Mafara South State Constituency; and Hon. Umar Mande Falale, Gummi East State Constituency.

Welcoming the new members, Matawalle said their decision to join the APC would strengthen the party’s political structure in Zamfara ahead of the 2027 general election.

He described Gwashi as an experienced politician who had been active in politics since the old Sokoto State, where he served as a member of the House of Assembly before holding other elective positions in Zamfara State.

The minister also described him as a respected political figure in his constituency and across the state.

Matawalle urged the defectors to begin grassroots mobilisation for President Bola Tinubu and other APC candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.

He assured them of equal opportunities in the party and commended them for choosing to join the APC.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Gwashi said they decided to join the APC through Matawalle because of his honesty, reliability and commitment to maintaining political relationships.

He blamed their exit from the PDP on the party’s lingering internal crisis, which he said had affected the political ambitions and future of several members.

Gwashi also praised Matawalle for his efforts to mobilise support for Tinubu and the APC across the country.

He pledged that the defectors would work towards securing grassroots support for the President’s re-election bid in 2027.