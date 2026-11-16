2027: APC Members Hide Party Logo Over Fear Of Attacks – Sources

Fear of attacks has forced some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop displaying party symbols in public as campaigns for the 2027 elections heat up, Daily Sun reports.

According to party insiders, many supporters now avoid wearing APC-branded clothing or driving vehicles with campaign stickers, while house-to-house canvassing has been scaled down in some areas.

The sources said the concern was most pronounced in Nasarawa, Kano, Katsina and Kaduna, as well as parts of Edo, the South-East and the FCT.

They noted that members without security escorts were particularly at risk, and that many now preferred to move in groups with security protection.

In Nasarawa, about 40 people were reportedly injured, and several others went missing after violence erupted at an APC presidential rally in Lafia, attended by Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

Security operatives used tear gas to disperse youths at the venue. The state APC chairman, Aliyu Bello, later led a protest, alleging that a party member was killed in Tudun Wada.

The APC, SDP and the state government have since traded accusations over the incident.

In Katsina, APC supporters heading to Governor Dikko Radda’s rally in Faskari were reportedly attacked, with a vehicle set ablaze and two people allegedly killed.

In Kano, journalists covering an APC rally were reportedly attacked by thugs wielding machetes, and a Radio Nigeria vehicle was vandalised.

The sources said memories of the deadly attack on the convoy of Monday Okpebholo during the 2024 Edo governorship campaign still haunted party members.

The violence has not been one-sided, as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused APC supporters of attacking its members in Lagos and Asaba, where police confirmed one death and five injuries.

The APC has denied the allegations.

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to deal decisively with political thuggery across the country.