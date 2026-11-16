‘Some APC Chieftains Want To Convert Benue Into Their Private Estate’ – Gov. Alia

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has attributed his refusal to share state funds with some party chieftains to the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Naija News reports that Alia, speaking at the Adamawa State Tiv Day celebration in Yola on Saturday, said some party chieftains want to convert the state into their private estate.

Alia, represented by the Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, Mr James Iorpuu, said he is unbothered about the forthcoming election, stressing that the masses will decide his fate, not a few individuals who believe in their family interests.

He said, “The APC crisis you people are seeing in Benue State is not because I am not working for the people of the state. Some chieftains of the party want to convert the state into their private estate, and I said it will not happen under my leadership.

“There was Benue State before those individuals, and there will be Benue State after those individuals. I was voted for by the people of Benue; nobody has more than one vote.

“So, the people of the state will decide my fate and not a few individuals who believe in their family interests and not the state’s interests.”

Alia urged Tiv people in Adamawa to be good ambassadors of Benue and embrace peace and unity for the country’s development.

According to him, no single ethnic group could build Nigeria alone, adding that all ethnic groups must come together to build a peaceful country for generations yet unborn.