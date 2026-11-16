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‘Some APC Chieftains Want To Convert Benue Into Their Private Estate’ – Gov. Alia

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia
Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia

Key Takeaways

  • Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia linked the APC crisis in the state to his refusal to share state funds with some party chieftains.
  • Speaking through James Iorpuu at the Adamawa State Tiv Day celebration in Yola, Alia accused some APC chieftains of wanting Benue as their private estate.
  • Alia said Benue voters, not a few individuals, would decide his electoral fate, and urged Tiv people in Adamawa to embrace peace and unity.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has attributed his refusal to share state funds with some party chieftains to the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Naija News reports that Alia, speaking at the Adamawa State Tiv Day celebration in Yola on Saturday, said some party chieftains want to convert the state into their private estate.

Alia, represented by the Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, Mr James Iorpuu, said he is unbothered about the forthcoming election, stressing that the masses will decide his fate, not a few individuals who believe in their family interests.

He said, “The APC crisis you people are seeing in Benue State is not because I am not working for the people of the state. Some chieftains of the party want to convert the state into their private estate, and I said it will not happen under my leadership.

“There was Benue State before those individuals, and there will be Benue State after those individuals. I was voted for by the people of Benue; nobody has more than one vote.

“So, the people of the state will decide my fate and not a few individuals who believe in their family interests and not the state’s interests.”

Alia urged Tiv people in Adamawa to be good ambassadors of Benue and embrace peace and unity for the country’s development.

According to him, no single ethnic group could build Nigeria alone, adding that all ethnic groups must come together to build a peaceful country for generations yet unborn.

 

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

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