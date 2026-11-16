2027: ‘North Has Every Reason To Support Tinubu’ – Jibrin

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulmumin Jibrin, has maintained that Northern Nigeria has every reason to support President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Jibrin, a member of the House of Representatives representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State, stated this on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Jibrin cited what he described as the President’s contributions to the Northern region over the years.

He said, “When you take all he has done for the North in the past decades and what he is doing for the North at the moment, the North has every reason to support President Bola Tinubu.”

The lawmaker also dismissed claims that Tinubu is losing support in Northern Nigeria, describing a viral video showing people chanting “bamayi” as the President’s convoy passed as possibly generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

He argued that an incident in one location should not be used to assess the President’s popularity across the entire North, insisting that Tinubu has more supporters in the region than his opponents.

“Assuming but not conceding it happened, but in just one place. Two, three, five people say something and you want to make it a big issue? It is completely inconsequential. How many rallies have you seen and all they are chanting ‘Sai Tinubu, Sai Tinubu’, even before the campaign. And now you take one incident that I cannot even verify because they are AI things going around and you want to make it a big issue and basis of analysis?” he asked.

Jibrin also expressed confidence that Tinubu and the APC will win the 2027 general elections, dismissing suggestions that the party fears the contest.

According to him, all the indices, calculations and permutations point to victory for the APC and Tinubu.

He said, “APC is not panicking, we are not panicking in any way. We are very confident we are going to win the election. As a Muslim you would always want to put God in it, but I am telling you even from human angle, every calculation, every indices, every mathematics you will do favours the APC, favours President Bola Tinubu.”