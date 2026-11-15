2027: ‘Reject Campaigns Capable Of Promoting Division’ – Obasanjo Warns Nigerians

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said Nigerian youths must reject campaigns capable of promoting division, segregation, discrimination and marginalisation, regardless of their ethnic, religious or age differences.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo gave the advice on Saturday shortly after he was honoured with an honorary doctorate degree by Skyline University of Nigeria in Kano.

Obasanjo urged Nigerian youths not to allow politicians to use them to divide the country.

According to Obasanjo, youths should not sit down and wait for change, but must fight for the kind of future they want for themselves, stressing that age, tribe or religion should not stop any youth from making an impact.

“Don’t let politicians divide you. You must reject campaigns capable of promoting division, segregation, discrimination and marginalisation, regardless of their ethnic, religious or age differences,” he said.

Speaking further, Obasanjo insisted that Nigeria’s future is in the hands of the young generation, and that young Nigerians must be positively disruptive and ready to shake the system in a good way to bring real development.

The former President reminded the youths that Nigeria was built by young leaders in the past, citing Aminu Kano and Anthony Enahoro, who stood up early to serve the country.