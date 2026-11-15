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2027: ‘Reject Campaigns Capable Of Promoting Division’ – Obasanjo Warns Nigerians

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Olusegun Obasanjo
Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said Nigerian youths must reject campaigns capable of promoting division, segregation, discrimination and marginalisation, regardless of their ethnic, religious or age differences.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo gave the advice on Saturday shortly after he was honoured with an honorary doctorate degree by Skyline University of Nigeria in Kano.

Obasanjo urged Nigerian youths not to allow politicians to use them to divide the country.

According to Obasanjo, youths should not sit down and wait for change, but must fight for the kind of future they want for themselves, stressing that age, tribe or religion should not stop any youth from making an impact.

“Don’t let politicians divide you. You must reject campaigns capable of promoting division, segregation, discrimination and marginalisation, regardless of their ethnic, religious or age differences,” he said.

Speaking further, Obasanjo insisted that Nigeria’s future is in the hands of the young generation, and that young Nigerians must be positively disruptive and ready to shake the system in a good way to bring real development.

The former President reminded the youths that Nigeria was built by young leaders in the past, citing Aminu Kano and Anthony Enahoro, who stood up early to serve the country.

 

 

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

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