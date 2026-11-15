2027: ‘Escort Results To Ward Collation Centres Before Going Home’ – Aregbesola Urges Nigerians

National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, has urged party supporters to accompany the election results from polling units to ward collation centres, while others should follow the process to local government and state collation centres.

Naija News reports that Aregbesola spoke on Saturday at the ADC campaign rally held at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi, where he represented the party’s National Chairman, Senator David Mark.

Aregbesola urged voters not to leave their polling units immediately after casting their ballots, insisting that they must remain until the votes are counted and the results are announced and recorded.

Former Minister of Interior said Nigerians should endure their frustrations over the country’s challenges until January 16, 2027, and channel their anger into mobilising for the 2027 general elections to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aregbesola urged supporters not to allow their grievances to provoke violence or disrupt public peace.

He said, “I bring greetings from the National Chairman. The National Chairman must tell you that you must not be provoked, fight or engage in any violence, or any act that will destroy the peace of our environment.

“However, preserve all your pains, preserve and endure all your frustrations until the 16th of January, 2027.

“On the 16th of January, 2027, the National Chairman said I should tell you that you must massively mobilise for the polling units in your precincts and use your frustrations to vote out APC and vote in ADC.

“When you vote, the National Chairman said I should tell you, you must not leave the polling unit. You must stay at the polling unit until the election is concluded, votes are separated and counted, and the results are announced and recorded.

“After the conclusion of the process, that is, the recording of the results and the announcement of the results, a crew must accompany the results to the ward collation centre. It is only after then that you can go home.”

The ADC national secretary said Nigeria needed a new direction, calling for what he described as the country’s deliverance, resetting and rebirth.

He added, “Indeed, Nigeria needs deliverance, Nigeria needs resetting, Nigeria needs a rebirth. And together, we are going to bring back transformation and change to Nigeria, Insha Allah.”