Amaechi Makes Fresh Allegation Against Akpabio At ADC Rally

Former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, has accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of introducing an alleged 50 per cent deduction from payments to contractors handling projects for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Amaechi challenged Akpabio to explain his alleged involvement in the practice, asking him to account for the deductions from contractors.

Naija News reports that the former Minister of Transportation made the allegation on Saturday at the African Democratic Congress (ADC) campaign rally held at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi State.

His comments followed what he described as Akpabio’s recent remarks against him during a visit to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Amaechi said, “Akpabio, who was in Port Harcourt the other day abusing me and talking nonsense, ask him who introduced 50 per cent from contractors in NDDC. It was Akpabio.”

He did not provide further details or evidence to support the allegation at the rally.

The former governor also criticised President Bola Tinubu over the economic hardship in the country, accusing his administration of controlling the nation’s resources while Nigerians struggle with rising living costs.

Amaechi promised that an ADC government would restore fuel and electricity subsidies if the party takes power in 2027.

According to him, bringing back the subsidies would help reduce the cost of goods and services and ease the financial pressure on Nigerians.

“We will bring back subsidy, the price of everything will go down. We know your suffering, we know there is too much money, Tinubu has collected all the money,” he said.

He also promised that the ADC would tackle corruption and ensure that public funds were used to improve the lives of citizens.

“We will wipe out corruption. The presidential candidate told this to you. We will make sure that we hand over the money back to you so that you can stop suffering,” Amaechi added.

The ADC chieftain urged residents of Bauchi State to support the party in the 2027 general elections, saying it would address the economic challenges facing Nigerians.

He also advised voters to remain at their polling units after casting their ballots to monitor the counting process and announcement of results.