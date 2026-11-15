Kwankwaso’s Convoy Attacked By Thugs In Kano

The convoy of former Kano State Governor and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice-presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was on Sunday, attacked by suspected thugs.

The incident happened during a campaign visit to Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State, Naija News gathered.

Kano NDC governorship candidate, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, was also said to be in the convoy when the attack happened.

The spokesperson of the NDC governorship candidate, Ibrahim Garba Shu’aibu, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

He said the campaign team had successfully visited Tofa, Rimingado, Kabo, Gwarzo, Shanono and Bagwai local government areas without any disruption.

According to him, the team received a report that their road to Bichi had been blocked by some people who were opposed to the campaign rally.

He said upon arriving in Bichi, the team noticed signs of stone-throwing before proceeding past the local government secretariat, where some angry youths, armed with weapons, emerged and attacked the convoy.

Shu’aibu alleged that the attackers injured some members of the campaign team and vandalised several vehicles.

According to him, about seven vehicles were smashed during the attack.