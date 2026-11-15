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Kwankwaso’s Convoy Attacked By Thugs In Kano

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso
Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Key Takeaways

  • Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Garba Shu’aibu, said suspected thugs attacked Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s convoy during a Sunday campaign visit to Bichi, Kano State.
  • Shu’aibu said the campaign team received reports of a roadblock before armed youths attacked the convoy after it passed Bichi’s local government secretariat.
  • Shu’aibu alleged that the attackers injured some campaign team members and vandalised several vehicles, saying about seven vehicles were smashed.

The convoy of former Kano State Governor and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice-presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was on Sunday, attacked by suspected thugs.

The incident happened during a campaign visit to Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State, Naija News gathered.

Kano NDC governorship candidate, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, was also said to be in the convoy when the attack happened.

The spokesperson of the NDC governorship candidate, Ibrahim Garba Shu’aibu, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

He said the campaign team had successfully visited Tofa, Rimingado, Kabo, Gwarzo, Shanono and Bagwai local government areas without any disruption.

According to him, the team received a report that their road to Bichi had been blocked by some people who were opposed to the campaign rally.

He said upon arriving in Bichi, the team noticed signs of stone-throwing before proceeding past the local government secretariat, where some angry youths, armed with weapons, emerged and attacked the convoy.

Shu’aibu alleged that the attackers injured some members of the campaign team and vandalised several vehicles.

According to him, about seven vehicles were smashed during the attack.

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Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

Oladipo Abiola is a media professional and journalist with a background in public relations and experience spanning news reporting, editorial management and digital storytelling.

He currently serves as the Deputy Editor at Naija News.

His professional experience and expertise also includes SEO-driven journalism, news writing, storytelling, editorial development, newsroom coordination, editing, and content supervision.

Oladipo holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Master of Science (MSc) in Business Administration from the University of Ilorin, combining his media experience with a solid foundation in business and organisational management.

Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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