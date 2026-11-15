Full List: IGP Orders Major Reshuffle Of Senior Police Officers Nationwide

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has approved the redeployment of more than 100 Assistant Commissioners of Police to commands, formations and specialised units across the country.

The postings, contained in an internal police wireless message dated November 13, 2026, affected officers serving in operational, administrative, investigative and intelligence formations of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to a report by SaharaReporters, which obtained the communication, the dire tive originated from the Force Headquarters in Abuja and was marked ‘MOST/IMMEDIATE.’

The message, referenced DTO: 131635/11/2026, carried the reference number TH.5361/FS/FHQ/ABJ/SUB.7/214.

It was circulated to several formations, including the Force Criminal Investigation Department, zonal and state commands, Police Mobile Force, Intelligence Response Team, Special Tactical Squad, and INTERPOL section.

The internal communication directed affected commands, departments and formations to update their records to reflect the postings.

Under the new arrangement, ACP Rex Abiodun Enwelike was posted as Area Commander, Ozoro, Delta State; ACP Raji Ganiyu was posted to Area Command ‘J’, Ajah, Lagos State; ACP Samuel Ijachi was posted to Commandant, 70 Police Mobile Force (PMF), Kabba, Kogi State; ACP Ogunrin Mohammed Temitope was posted to Commandant, 16 PMF, Abeokuta, Ogun State; and ACP Idris Bunu was posted to Commandant, 75 PMF, Obudu, Cross River State.

Similarly, ACP Olajike Samuel Olusola was posted to the Department of Operations in Rivers State, while ACP Eluha Clever was posted as Area Commander, Ahoada, Rivers State. ACP Oluwale Fabelurin Joseph was posted to Commandant, 29 PMF, Awka, Anambra State, while ACP Yusuf J. Abdullahi was assigned to the Department of Administration in Kebbi State.

The postings further indicated that ACP Victor Olanrewaju Kalajaiye was deployed as Area Commander, Iwo, Osun State; ACP Sanusi Adamu as Area Commander, Yauri, Kebbi State; ACP Esther Nnaiwu to the Department of Operations in Anambra State; ACP Aremu Sikiru Adeniran to the Department of Operations in Anambra State; ACP Patrick Chukwuma Agbazue to Commandant, 55 PMF, Aba, Abia State; and ACP Aremu Olusola to the State Intelligence Department (SID), Kebbi State.

Also affected, ACP Yahaya Mainasara Maru was posted as Area Commander, Metro, Kaduna State; ACP Bashir Sani to the Intelligence and Investigation Unit of the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Lagos; ACP Temibra Taikumo Temikumo to the Administration Unit of the PSFU, Lagos; ACP Onanah Ari Umar to the Special Fraud Unit, Lagos; ACP Gilbert Ode Ogah to the Force Monitoring and Intelligence Unit (FMIU), Lagos; and ACP Mohammed Tanko Yakub to the Legal Unit of the PSFU, Lagos.

In other postings, ACP Murtala Saidu was deployed to the Administration Unit of the Police Mobile Force at Force Headquarters, Abuja; ACP Ibrahim Tijjani Umara to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Benue State; ACP Mustapha Mohammed Lawal to the Administration Unit of FCID Annex, Kaduna; ACP Hadiza Ado to the Department of Operations, Zone 3, Yola; ACP Yusuf Mapindi to the Operations Unit of the PSFU, Lagos; and ACP Danjuma Ribah Garba to the Department of Operations, Zone 5, Benin.

The IGP also posted ACP Babandi Ajiya to the Administration Unit of the Police College of Management and Strategic Studies (PCM); ACP Garga Ibrahim Audu to the Department of Finance and Administration, Zone 6, Calabar; ACP Effiom Okon to the Administration Unit of the Force Intelligence Department (FID), Force Headquarters, Abuja; ACP Mohammed Abubakar as Area Commander, Irua, Edo State; and ACP Shehu Usman to the State Intelligence Department, Ebonyi State.

Further deployments include ACP Peter Ajah Oluohu to the Anti-Fraud Section of FCID, Abuja; ACP Abdulaziz Madawaki as Deputy Commandant, Oyin-Akoko, Ondo State; ACP Kayode Kehinde Oyetunji to the Department of Operations, Oyo State; ACP Emmanuel Kayode to the Seme border formation, Benin Republic border area; ACP Kolawole O. Aremu to the Department of Finance and Administration, Ebonyi State; and ACP Olakunle Fabul uje to the Zonal Intelligence Department, Zone 10, Sokoto State.

Other senior officers affected by the reshuffle include ACP Abdulkadir Wada, posted as Area Commander, Umuoma, Imo State; ACP George Friday Clement, deployed to the Nigeria Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), South-West, under the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA); ACP Michael Kayode Fadipe to the Department of Operations, Zone 6, Calabar; ACP Gboya Abraham Gana as Area Commander, Egbeda, Oyo State; ACP Yakubu Olufemi Kazeem as Area Commander, Afikpo, Ebonyi State; and ACP Frank Azubuike Amobi as Area Commander, Owo, Ondo State.Nigerian news analysis

The postings also assigned ACP Kenneth Iyayi as Area Commander, Lokoja, Kogi State; ACP Emmanuel Abuh to the X-Squad, Kebbi State; ACP Yahaya Ibrahim to the Administration Unit of the Force Provost Marshal at Force Headquarters, Abuja; ACP Titus Kehinde Adewale as Area Commander, Lantang, Plateau State; ACP Wesleys Obed to the State Intelligence Department, Ekiti State; and ACP Ekundayo Olutekunbi as Area Commander, Shagamu, Ogun State.

In another set of deployments, ACP Francis Obigwa was posted as Area Commander, Agbara, Ogun State; ACP Ishaq A. Ibrahim to Commandant, 57 PMF, Ukana; ACP Nasiru Adamu Kaila to the State Intelligence Department, Bayelsa State; ACP Doris U. England to the Department of Operations, Kogi State; ACP Umar Ibrahim Wurno to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Bayelsa State; ACP Reuben Onah to the X-Squad, Bayelsa State; and ACP Emilia Mami as Area Commander, Ezinithitte, Imo State.

The message further listed ACP Kenneth C. Anuebunwa as Area Commander, Igbeti, Oyo State; ACP Adejokun Ademola as Area Commander, Ringim, Jigawa State; ACP Hadi Musa to the X-Squad, Niger State; ACP Ibrahim Usman to the Department of Operations, Zone 7, Abuja; ACP Aborode O. Tope to the State Intelligence Department, Kwara State; ACP Abdullahi Usman as Area Commander, Eastern Port, Port Harcourt; ACP Efanga Offiong to the Department of Operations, Zone 9, Umuahia; and ACP Godwin Oko Onah to the Department of Finance and Administration, Railway Police, Lagos.

Also, ACP Kalu Uche Nnanna was posted as Assistant Director, Nigeria Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, under ONSA, Kaduna; ACP Bello Oro to the Department of Operations, Ebonyi State; ACP Lewi Suleiman as Area Commander, Orifite, Anambra State; ACP Kumzi Naniwat to the Zonal Criminal Investigation Department, Zone 6, Calabar; ACP Chukwu Chimeze to the Criminal Investigation Department, Railway Police; and ACP Anthony Omogbemi Alabi as Area Commander, Geidam, Yobe State.Nigerian news analysis

Other officers posted include ACP Mohammed Hadi Nguru to the X-Squad, Zone 15, Maiduguri; ACP Ismaila Adamu Damagun as Area Commander, Ifo, Ogun State; ACP Odunayo Moruf Liasu as Area Commander, Munguno, Borno State; ACP Bukar Ali Abba to the X-Squad, Anambra State; ACP Musa Mohammed Saleh to the Department of Operations, Airport Police, Lagos; ACP Adeniyi Olurunwa Ogundele as Area Commander, Ilesha, Osun State; ACP Ibrahim Akinniyi as Area Commander, Ile-Ife, Osun State; and ACP Seyi Williams Olubuyi as Area Commander, Akwanga, Nasarawa State.

The redeployment also affected ACP Gaiya Ahmed, who was posted to the X-Squad, Kaduna State; ACP Suleiman A. Yandaki to the Intelligence Unit of the Force Intelligence Department, FCID Annex, Lagos; ACP Sani Ahmed to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Ekiti State; ACP Yusuf Ali to the Zonal Intelligence Department, Zone 16, Yenagoa; ACP Ezenware N. Kenneth to the Administration and Operations Department at Force Headquarters, Abuja; ACP Babayo Adamu Sambo as Area Commander, Agodi, Oyo State; and ACP Ibrahim Oyetundscr to the Operations Unit of the Nigeria Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, South-South, under ONSA.

The final group of officers listed in the wireless message includes ACP Tobi Debakeme, posted as Area Commander, Ilofa, Kwara State; ACP Segun Adedayo Oluwaseyi as Area Commander, Pankshin, Plateau State; ACP George Edore to the Department of Finance and Administration, Kwara State; ACP Williams Oladiran Oladipo to the Police Library and Studies Unit, Jos; ACP Salawu Olayinka to the Department of Finance and Administration, Sokoto State; and ACP Abraham Yisa to the Department of Operations, Western Port, Lagos.

Others are ACP Isaac Olumbambo Fabiyi, deployed to the Department of Operations, Zone 12, Bauchi; ACP Gowon Boka as Area Commander, Southern Ijaw, Bayelsa State; ACP James Nwosu as Area Commander, Isuikwuato, Abia State; ACP Sati Abari as Area Commander, Daudu, Benue State; ACP Daniel Wetben to the Litigation Unit of the Legal Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja; ACP Stephen Onwochei to the General Investigation Unit of FCID Annex, Kaduna; and ACP Lateef Tunde Akanbi as Area Commander, Ang Damasak, Borno State.

The remaining postings include ACP Musa Azi to the Administration Unit, Zone 12, Bauchi; ACP Ikechukwu Ogoegbunam to the X-Squad, Bauchi State; ACP Usman Musa as Area Commander, Wukari, Taraba State; ACP Awus Ofor Anje as Area Commander, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State; ACP Isah Kabiru to the Administration Unit of the Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, Abuja; ACP Azogor Edu to the Department of Operations, Zone 2, Lagos; and ACP Casimir Ihiezu.