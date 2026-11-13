Toluwanisings: Two Arrested Over Singer’s Death, Corpse Video

The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has taken two men to court over alleged attempts to spread false information about the death of gospel singer, Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings.

One of the suspects, identified as Prophet Moses Idowu, allegedly recorded the singer’s corpse at a morgue and shared the video on social media without the permission of his family.

The police said Idowu visited the morgue where the singer’s remains were kept, claiming he had spiritual powers to bring a dead person back to life.

According to the command, the suspect recorded the corpse during the visit and circulated the footage online, an action it said caused further pain to the grieving family.

The police also accused Idowu of making social media publications alleging that the singer’s wife, Olayemi Elizabeth Damilola, and his manager were responsible for his death without providing any evidence.

The command disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday by its Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka.

Idowu was subsequently arraigned on four counts bordering on unlawful recording and publication, defamation, treating a deceased person’s body without dignity and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

The court ordered that he be remanded at the Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until December 2, 2026, for further proceedings.

In a separate development, the police said another suspect, Oladapo Joshua Dunminimnun, was arrested on Thursday, November 12, over alleged false and defamatory publications concerning the singer’s death.

The command alleged that Dunminimnun circulated videos on social media accusing the deceased’s personal assistant and members of his family of being responsible for his death.

According to the police, investigations showed that the suspect continued making the publications despite knowing that concerned parties had signed an undertaking restricting individuals from making publications about the deceased through print and other media.

The command added that the publications continued despite several warnings from the family and the police against spreading information that had not been verified.

Dunminimnun was arraigned on charges bordering on the publication of false news on Facebook, unlawful publication of defamatory material and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

His case was adjourned until December 11, 2026, for further proceedings.

Reacting to the incidents, the police expressed concern over the circulation of unverified allegations and sensitive images on social media, especially when they involve deceased persons and grieving families.

The command warned social media users and content creators against sharing pictures or videos of dead persons without proper authorisation or making accusations against people without credible evidence.

It also urged members of the public to respect the dead, consider the feelings of bereaved families and allow the police and courts to handle issues surrounding suspicious deaths.

Naija News recalls that Toluwanisings died in Ibadan on October 14, 2026, after reportedly slumping.

His death attracted public attention after his personal assistant, Babadunni Gbolabo, claimed that several hospitals refused to admit the singer while efforts were being made to get him emergency medical treatment.

His death also triggered disagreements within his family, particularly between his father, Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, and his widow over where his remains should be buried.

While his father reportedly wanted him buried either at a house he built or beside his late mother in Ikirun, Osun State, his remains were eventually buried at his residence in Ibadan on November 9.

The burial was held privately, with only a few guests in attendance.