Gospel Singer, Toluwanisings Set To Be Buried In Ibadan

Nigerian gospel singer, Olayemi Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, is set to be laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Naija News reports that this development comes weeks after the singer’s family and widow, Damilola Olayemi, have been involved in a dispute regarding the place of his burial.

Toluwanisings’ funeral announcement was shared directly on his official Instagram page on Monday, November, 9, 2026.

According to the funeral arrangements, the lying-in-state for the deceased will hold from 9am to 10am, followed by a burial service from 10am to 11am.

The venue for the event was given as Banjola Event and Conference Centre, No. 20, Hope Road, Alakia, Ibadan, but the interment venue was not disclosed.

The post read, “Forever in our Hearts, always in our lives. The programme began with a lying-in-state from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, followed by the burial service from 10:00AM to 11:00AM.”

Recall that the Oyo State Police Command intervened in the dispute over Toluwanising’s burial arrangements and secured a peace agreement between his family and associates.

The command said the parties signed an undertaking to maintain peace and refrain from public exchanges capable of escalating tensions over the singer’s death and burial arrangements.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, said the police intervention followed reports of disagreements involving the deceased’s relatives, friends and associates.

The police said it received information on October 28, 2026, about the disagreement and allegations of conspiracy, defamation of character, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, exercising his statutory responsibilities under Section 4 of the Police Act, directed that all parties be invited to the Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, for an intervention to prevent escalation.

According to the statement, at the conclusion of the engagement held on November 3, all parties signed a peace undertaking before the Commissioner of Police.

The parties include the deceased’s wife, Mrs Olayemi Elizabeth Damilola; his father, Mr Muniru Olayemi; his friends and associates, including Oyindamola Esther, Babadunni Gbolabo and Comrade Lawal Ademola Rafiu, as well as the deceased’s personal assistant and other representatives.

Under the terms, all parties agreed to maintain peace and good behaviour, refrain from any act capable of causing a breach of peace, and discontinue public exchanges.