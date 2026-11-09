Toluwanisings Buried In Ibadan After Family Dispute (Video)

Gospel singer, Olayemi Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, was buried on Monday at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, weeks after his death.

Naija News reports that the interment, which was witnessed only by family members, followed a peace deal brokered by the Oyo State Police Command between the singer’s widow and his paternal relatives.

The lying-in-state took place at about 9 am at the Banjola Event and Conference Centre, 20 Hope Road, Alakia, Ibadan, and was followed by a burial service at 10 am.

The body was thereafter taken to his residence, where his wife and children live, for a private interment.

The singer’s death was announced on October 14, though the cause was not made public.

The burial arrangements later became a source of conflict between his widow, Damilola Olayemi, and his paternal family.

His uncle, Lawal Rauf, had demanded that the burial be postponed pending an investigation into his death.

He also said the family wanted him buried in Ikirun, Osun State, beside his late mother, and threatened to exhume the body if he was buried in a cemetery.

The family had alleged that the widow preferred a cemetery burial.

Gospel singer, Lanre Alewilese, later disclosed that both sides had agreed to bury him at his Ibadan home.

Toluwanisings was known for his song, ‘A Very Big God’, and gained popularity for his energetic worship ministrations.