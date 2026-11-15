2027: Atiku, Makinde Move Closer To Alliance Against Tinubu As Fresh Talks Yield Results

A report indicates that representatives of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde have held a series of meetings about a possible alliance against President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Makinde had earlier confirmed that he was holding talks with Atiku and the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi.

However, a report by Punch has revealed that the discussions between Atiku and the governor are distinct from broader consultations among opposition leaders seeking to field a common presidential candidate against Tinubu.

The publication gathered that the possibility of the duo working together to defeat Tinubu is high.

Top politicians familiar with the discussions said representatives of both camps had held a series of meetings and were making progress towards an agreement.

A leader of the ADC in the South-West, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed optimism that the alliance talks between the former vice-president and the governor would succeed.

He described the discussions as fresh, purposeful and promising, adding that both politicians would soon formally unveil their plans.

Asked when the proposed alliance would be made public, the chieftain jokingly replied, “before January 16,” accompanied by a laughing emoji in a text message.

Similarly, an APM candidate familiar with Makinde’s political movement said that the governor would work with Atiku in the 2027 presidential election.

He said there were strong indications that the proposed alliance was taking shape following a series of meetings between representatives of both camps.

“The available information is that the Atiku and Makinde alliance is very possible, and it is taking shape. A series of meetings, both virtual and physical, have been held in the last few weeks, and they are fruitful.

“What is on the ground shows that both parties have reached compromises, and they are going to unveil that very soon,” he said.

The Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, also confirmed that discussions were ongoing between Makinde and other opposition leaders, although he did not specifically confirm an agreement between the governor and Atiku.

He described those involved in the consultations as seasoned politicians “who know the vagaries of contemporary politics, especially as they relate to the Tinubu issues.”

Oyelade said Makinde was open to working with other opposition leaders if the arrangement offered a realistic opportunity to address the country’s challenges.

The commissioner stated, “As far as Governor Seyi Makinde is concerned, he is not averse to working directly with other opposition tendencies as long as there’s light at the end of the tunnel to end the unequalled sufferings of the masses, because he believes that the level of renewed poverty is absolutely needless.”

None of the sources, however, disclosed the specific terms of the negotiations or the proposed structure of the alliance, including how the parties might resolve questions surrounding the presidential ticket.

The ADC also confirmed that opposition parties were still engaged in consultations towards possible collaboration to challenge the ruling APC in 2027.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said that the discussions were not limited to any particular opposition figure or party.

“All opposition parties are still talking. And it’s never too late,” he wrote in a WhatsApp message to the aforementioned publication.