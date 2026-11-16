‘Era Of Monopoly Of Violence Is Over, Attacks On Us Will Be Met With Equal Force’ – Aisha Yesufu

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain, Aisha Yesufu, has declared that the era when politicians could deploy thugs against their opponents without consequences is over.

Naija News reports that Yesufu made the remark on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, days after suspected political thugs disrupted the NDC’s town hall meeting of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Oregun, Lagos State.

The incident left several vehicles damaged and some attendees injured.

Reacting to the attacks, Yesufu warned that NDC members will defend themselves against attacks as political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections.

She said, “To defend my life is a fundamental right, is a human right, is a natural right and I will protect myself. That is what all Nigerian citizens have said. The time when some people think they have the monopoly of violence and they will unleash their thugs and their thugs will kill, they will maim, they will destroy and they will not say anything, it has passed.

“We will no longer accept that and if Mr Tinubu wants to turn a new leaf fantastic, let him do a family meeting and ensure there is peace.”

Asked whether she was threatening to respond to violence with violence, Aisha Yesufu said she was only insisting on the right to defend herself and other party members.

She stated, “I am not threatening violence but anybody that comes to attack us will be met with equal force. I am not threatening violence, I am threatening that I am going to defend myself.”

Speaking on the 2027 elections, Yesufu insisted that Peter Obi’s camp has a greater chance of winning than in 2023.

Yesufu said the party was more concerned about protecting its votes than winning the election, stressing that its victory must not be undermined through rigging.

She added, “I will tell you something, this 2027 election, we have more hope than we even did in that 2023 and we will continue to go on that. We are peace loving people, but we are also people that are not going to take nonsense from anybody.

“Winning is not our problem. The main issue is ensuring that when we win, nobody, born of man or woman, will rig our election.”