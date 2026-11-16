2027: Bauchi NDC Governorship Candidate Kashim Defects To APC

The governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Bauchi State, Ibrahim Kashim, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kashim, a former Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, formally announced his defection on Monday at the APC State secretariat in Bauchi.

His move came despite the inclusion of his name on the list of Governorship candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking at the ceremony, Kashim said his decision was informed by the need to position Bauchi State to benefit from the political influence and development opportunities available through the ruling party at the federal level.

He maintained that the APC possessed the national reach, organisational structure and institutional capacity required to advance the state’s interest.

The former SSG said his decision followed a careful assessment of the political landscape and the need to secure greater opportunities for Bauchi.

According to him, aligning with the governing party would provide a stronger platform for attracting federal projects, investment and other developments initiatives.

Kashim said, “The APC is currently the governing party at the Federal level and has an overwhelming presence across Northern Nigeria. It is also the party with the political structure, national reach and institutional capacity to provide a viable platform for the political and developmental aspirations we seek for Bauchi.

“I believe that Bauchi must be strategically positioned within this political reality.

“We cannot afford to gamble with the future of our state by placing our developmental aspirations on a platform that lacks comparable national reach and institutional influence.

“Our decision must be guided by the interests of Bauchi, not sentiment, political nostalgia or the convenience of individuals.”

“The question is not simply which party can put forward a candidate. The question is which party has the organisational strength, national reach, political influence and institutional capacity to advance Bauchi’s interests.

“I am convinced that the APC offers the stronger platform,” he added.

Kashim said his decision to leave the NDC followed his resignation from the party on October 16, 2026, adding that his commitment to the political struggle for a better Bauchi remained unchanged.

He urged to his supporters, political associates and other stakeholders to join him in the APC.

The former SSG insisted that his political ambition was driven by the desire to improve governance and development in the state.

He added, “Our ultimate objective is not the triumph of one political party over another. It is the triumph of good governance over poor governance, development over stagnation, opportunity over deprivation and hope over despair.

“I have chosen strategic engagement over political isolation. I have chosen a broader national platform over limited political reach. Above all, I have chosen what I sincerely believe offers Bauchi State a better opportunity for development and prosperity.”