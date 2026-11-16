NDC Is In Tatters, Everybody Is Leaving The Party – Abdulmumin Jibrin

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has claimed that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) is dealing with internal division.

According to him, members of the NDC are leaving the party because it has failed to properly manage its primaries.

Naija News reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain stated this during an appearance on Channels Television.

He dismissed suggestions that the APC was facing serious internal challenges.

The lawmaker maintained that attention should be focused on the alleged difficulties within the opposition party, particularly its inability to manage its primaries and retain its members.

“The previous speaker was talking about problem in APC. But he has forgotten that NDC is in tatters, really. They could not manage their primaries properly. Everybody is leaving the party,” he said.

The lawmaker specifically cited Kano State, claiming that several candidates were leaving the NDC, while similar developments were occurring in other parts of the country.

He also questioned the political implications of the proposed opposition alliance involving the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi and vice presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Jibrin argued that the APC’s leadership structure under President Bola Tinubu had helped it manage disagreements and maintain its political strength.

“Where do you see major crisis in APC? Because we have a strong leader in the centre,” he said.

He further claimed that the opposition had lost significant political ground following developments surrounding its alliances and party structures.