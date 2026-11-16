‘This Is Unacceptable’ – Peter Obi Demands Immediate Arrest, Investigation Into Kwankwaso’s Convoy Attack

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has demanded immediate investigation and arrest of those responsible for the attack on his running mate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso’s convoy in Kano State.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, in a statement issued on Monday condemned the attack in Bichi Local Government Area, where several members of Kwankwaso’s entourage were reportedly injured and about seven vehicles vandalised.

Peter Obi said the attack is unacceptable and warned against turning political disagreements into violence, intimidation and destruction of property.

He urged the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to investigate the incident, identify the perpetrators and arrest anyone found to have sponsored the attack.

He maintained that political competition should be settled through peaceful engagement and the ballot, not violence.

The statement read, “I am deeply saddened by reports of the attack on the convoy of my brother and running mate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and members of his entourage in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

“I strongly condemn this unfortunate incident. Reports indicate that several members of the entourage sustained injuries, while about seven vehicles were vandalised. This is unacceptable and must not be allowed to become part of our political culture.

“Democracy is not warfare. Political differences should never be a reason to resort to violence, intimidation or the destruction of property. Every Nigerian, regardless of political affiliation, has the constitutional right to participate in the democratic process without fear of attack.

“We must not allow violence to take the place of dialogue, nor intimidation to silence those who hold different political opinions. Our democracy can only grow when we respect one another, uphold the rule of law and recognise that political competition is not a battle against fellow Nigerians.

“I therefore call on the Nigeria Police Force and all relevant security agencies to immediately investigate this incident, identify those responsible, including anyone found to have sponsored the attack, and ensure that they are brought to justice. No individual should be above the law, regardless of political position or influence.

“I stand in solidarity with Senator Kwankwaso, the Kano State NDC leadership and everyone affected by this incident. I also wish those injured a speedy recovery.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us. We may belong to different political parties, but we remain one people with a common destiny. No political ambition is worth the life of any Nigerian.”