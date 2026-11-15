‘I Don’t Talk About Baby Politicians’ – Gov. Okpebholo Throws Jab At Peter Obi

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, described the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as a baby politician.

Naija News reports that Okpebholo made the remark during an interview with Symfoni TV.

While dismissing Peter Obi’s capacity, Okpebholo said he does not discuss baby politicians, recounting an incident with the former Governor of Anambra State that happened in Edo State.

The governor said, “The other time I told him (Peter Obi) if he is coming to Edo, he should let me know but you are the one telling me now, I didn’t know.

“The only time I saw him in Edo, he came and was in the church when the archbishop died. I didn’t know that he was there until I was watching the video where I was making a speech and I saw that while I was praying he was saying amen.

“So he is already acknowledging a stronger politician. These are baby politicians and I don’t talk about baby politicians.”

In other news, the National Coordinator of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, has dismissed reports that he insulted Peter Obi.

Tanko described the reports circulating online as fabrications by mischief-makers bent on tarnishing his reputation and creating discord between him and his former principal.

His position was contained in a statement on Saturday by the Chief Media and Communications Adviser of the Adebayo-Bugaje Presidential Campaign Council, Mark Adebayo.

Tanko, who was formerly Obi’s political adviser and National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, said those who know him understand that he does not trade in insults.

“I can never insult His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi. We parted ways peacefully and with absolute mutual understanding. Politics is about vision and service, never about bitterness or personal attacks,” he said.

He expressed confidence that Obi would disregard the reports, given their mutual respect.

Tanko reiterated his gratitude to the former Anambra State governor for the opportunities he gave him