‘I Can Never Insult Peter Obi’ – Tanko Says After Dumping NDC

The National Coordinator of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, has dismissed reports that he insulted the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Tanko described the reports circulating online as fabrications by mischief-makers bent on tarnishing his reputation and creating discord between him and his former principal.

His position was contained in a statement on Saturday by the Chief Media and Communications Adviser of the Adebayo-Bugaje Presidential Campaign Council, Mark Adebayo.

Tanko, who was formerly Obi’s political adviser and National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, said those who know him understand that he does not trade in insults.

“I can never insult His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi. We parted ways peacefully and with absolute mutual understanding. Politics is about vision and service, never about bitterness or personal attacks,” he said.

He expressed confidence that Obi would disregard the reports, given their mutual respect.

Tanko reiterated his gratitude to the former Anambra State governor for the opportunities he gave him.

“I remain forever grateful to His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi, for the wonderful opportunities he gave me to serve alongside him and lead the Obidient Movement worldwide. I thank Mr Obi, and I stand proudly by the records of my service with him,” he said.

He said attempts by purveyors of fake news to create bad blood between them had failed, adding that he and Obi remained friends.

The campaign council urged the public and the media to ignore the publications and rely only on verified information from the council.

Tanko recently left the NDC for the SDP, where he now coordinates the presidential campaign of Adewole Adebayo and his running mate, Dr Usman Bugaje, for the January 16, 2027, election.