Peter Obi Visited Edo With Thugs, Someone Died Over Money – Okpebholo Alleges

The governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has accused the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of travelling to the state with suspected thugs.

According to the governor, Obi visited a particular school to donate money but allegedly failed to adequately settle those who accompanied him.

He said that the disagreement over money led to a fight in which someone died.

Naija News reports that the governor made the allegation while fielding questions during an interview with Symfoni Media.

The governor said, “He went to a particular school to donate money. So when he was going, he went there with thugs, and by the time he was leaving, he did not settle them.

“He gave just small money to one person, and they started fighting. Somebody died. Somebody died. He knows. Ask him. I want to protect him.”

Okpebholo, however, said he would provide security for Obi if the former Anambra State governor visited Edo State to campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said he had advised Obi against bringing thugs into the state, assuring him of adequate security during any political engagement.

“Even when he’s coming tomorrow, and he called me to say, ‘I am coming to your state. I want to come and campaign.’

“Come and campaign, but I will give you security. Don’t take thugs,” Okpebholo added.