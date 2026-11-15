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Peter Obi Visited Edo With Thugs, Someone Died Over Money – Okpebholo Alleges

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By Justina Otio
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Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi
Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi

The governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has accused the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of travelling to the state with suspected thugs.

According to the governor, Obi visited a particular school to donate money but allegedly failed to adequately settle those who accompanied him.

He said that the disagreement over money led to a fight in which someone died.

Naija News reports that the governor made the allegation while fielding questions during an interview with Symfoni Media.

The governor said, “He went to a particular school to donate money. So when he was going, he went there with thugs, and by the time he was leaving, he did not settle them.

“He gave just small money to one person, and they started fighting. Somebody died. Somebody died. He knows. Ask him. I want to protect him.” 

Okpebholo, however, said he would provide security for Obi if the former Anambra State governor visited Edo State to campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said he had advised Obi against bringing thugs into the state, assuring him of adequate security during any political engagement.

Even when he’s coming tomorrow, and he called me to say, ‘I am coming to your state. I want to come and campaign.’

“Come and campaign, but I will give you security. Don’t take thugs,” Okpebholo added.

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Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina Otio is a Nigerian journalist who studied English and Literature at the University of Benin. Over the past seven years, she has worked across different aspects of journalism, covering politics, governance, entertainment and other developments. Her work also includes in-depth feature writing and street interviews that bring public perspectives to topical issues.
Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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