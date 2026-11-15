Unconscionable Lies – Obaseki Fires Back At Okpebholo Over Allegations, Accuses Him Of Poor Performance

Former governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has accused his successor, Monday Okpebholo, of levelling false accusations against him.

Naija News reports that Obaseki said this while reacting to an interview in which Okpebholo accused his administration of mismanaging the state’s resources.

The governor also accused the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, of bringing thugs to Edo State during a visit to the state capital, Benin.

However, speaking in a statement issued by his media aide, Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki claimed Okpebholo was resorting to false allegations because he had no tangible achievements to show for his 24 months in office.

He claimed that the allegation against him was aimed at diverting public attention from what he called the poor performance of the current administration.

According to the former governor, despite trillions of naira passing through the state’s coffers under Okpebholo’s administration, the governor had failed to deliver on his promises.

The statement read, “Despite trillions of naira having passed through the state’s coffers during this period, we wish to note that it is totally disingenuous and mischievous to attempt to deflect public attention from his deplorable performance as governor by telling unconscionable lies about H.E. Godwin Obaseki and others whom he knows enjoy the goodwill of the people.

“Instead of relying on trickery to deflect public attention from the clear underperformance of his administration so far, we encourage Okpebholo to begin making an honest effort to deliver tangible dividends of democracy to the people of Edo State during the less than two years remaining in his administration.”