They Must Be Brought To Justice – Obaseki Demands Arrest Of MC Porkupyne’s Attackers

Former Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has condemned the attack on comedian Osagie Daniel Idedia, popularly known as MC Porkupyne.

Naija News reports that Obaseki, in a statement he personally signed, described the incident as an unacceptable act of violence that requires a thorough investigation and appropriate punishment for the perpetrators.

The former governor said no political ambition or disagreement should lead to the injury, suffering or death of any citizen, adding that violence and intimidation have no place in a democratic society.

The statement read in part: “I strongly condemn the attack on Mr. Osagie Daniel Idedia popularly known as MC Porkupyne. This reprehensible act of violence is unacceptable and must not be allowed to pass without a thorough investigation and appropriate consequences for those responsible.

“Electoral violence is an ill wind that blows no one any good. No political ambition, disagreement or electoral contest is worth the injury, suffering or loss of life of any citizen. Violence and intimidation have no place in a democracy, and we must collectively resist every attempt to undermine the safety of our people and the integrity of our democratic process.

“I call on all relevant state institutions and law enforcement agencies responsible for maintaining law and order to act swiftly in investigating this incident, identifying and apprehending the perpetrators, and ensuring that they are brought to justice. The authorities must demonstrate the resolve and impartiality required to protect citizens and uphold the rule of law, irrespective of the identities, political affiliations or interests of those involved.”