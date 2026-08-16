Osun Election: Victory Over Anti-democratic Forces Deployed By Desperate Politicians – Obaseki Congratulates Adeleke

Former Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke over his victory in the just concluded Osun State Governorship Election.

In a statement sent to Naija News and personally signed by Obaseki

He stated that the victory is particularly significant because it demonstrates the futility of anti-democratic forces deployed by desperate politicians to subvert the will of the people.

Obaseki noted that a hard-fought election ultimately decided by the resolve of the people is a powerful reminder to the winner that his loyalty must remain with the people.

He said: “It is with great pleasure that I congratulate His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his decisive victory in the Saturday, August 15, 2026, Osun State governorship election.

“This victory is particularly significant, not only because it reflects the wishes of the people of Osun State to entrust you with the mandate to serve as their Governor for another four years, but also because it demonstrates the futility of anti-democratic forces deployed by desperate politicians to subvert the will of the people.

“Your victory sends a clear message to Nigerians that when the people stand together with courage, determination and a common purpose, they possess the power to defend their democratic choices and compel political leaders to act in the best interests of the people.

“From my own political experience, a hard-fought election ultimately decided by the wishes and resolve of the people is a powerful reminder to the holder of a public mandate that his loyalty must, at all times, remain with the people and not with the interests of the privileged few who benefit from access to power.

“I therefore heartily congratulate you, Your Excellency, on this well-deserved victory and wish you a highly successful second term in office. I am confident that you will continue to dedicate yourself to the development of Osun State and the advancement of the welfare and aspirations of its people.”