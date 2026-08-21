Oshiomhole Panel Faults Obaseki, Recommends Renaming, Transfer Of Museum

The Chairman Special Committee On Museum for West Africa Art (MOWAA) and former governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has submitted the report of the committee whose mandate is to verify the position of the right of ownership status of MOWAA.

Naija News reports that Governor Monday Okpebholo had constituted a committee to probe circumstances surrounding the establishment and naming of MOWAA.

In the report, Oshiomhole, a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), noted that the Edo State government under the administration of Godwin Obaseki spent a total of ₦3.8 billion of tax payers money on the MOWAA project, severally changing the name of the museum for his personal reasons.

The committee chairman said the sustained efforts and campaign of the Oba of Benin for the return of the Benin stolen artifacts led to the agreement to return the artifacts, noting that it opened the discussion of building a Royal Museum to house the artifacts.

He said: “The Edo State government under Obaseki agreed to provide the funding to build the Benin Royal Museum at the space provided by the Oba of Benin. It was well announced to the delight of all Edo people.

“The Obaseki’s administration took different steps, demolished Central hospital and decided to change the original name of the museum to Edo Museum of West Africa Art (EMOWA) and later to the Museum for West Africa Art (MOWAA).”

He noted that ₦800 million naira seed money was raised by the Edo State government and donations continue to be trickled in.

According to the APC chieftain, “The German government donated four million euros, Leventis $1.5 million dollars and more.

“Five days before the expiration of the Obaseki led administration, the governor approved and released ₦1 billion naira. This brought the payment of the Edo State government to ₦3.8 billion”.

Oshiomhole said the several changes of name makes it a completely private enterprise as MOWAA management agreed to have received over $18 million dollars which they claimed to have been used in acquiring land and engaging in archeological excavation.

He noted that investigation revealed that all the claims are false, and gave the following recommendations.

“The facility should not be demolished because it can’t be remodeled, the museum is allowed to stay and the facility given a proper name that will reflect the true ownership.

“The name, be changed to Benin Royal Museum of Africa Art. The governor can use the same instrument of government to revert the name. This will attract artifacts from across the globe.

“The museum should be returned to the Oba of Benin to manage it henceforth, as the government comes and goes but the Benin Monarch remains and the artifacts can be protected better by the institutions that own it”. Oshiomhole concluded

While receiving the report from the committee, the governor said, “I thank the committee for an excellent job and a comprehensive report submitted today. The quality of the job shows the fairness and seriousness of the job.”

He said “At this point I will set up another committee to enable us to have a white paper on the issue and the committee will liase with the Ministry of justice so that the recommendation will be turned into a white paper.

“I watched in a video clip where Obaseki promised to build a Royal Museum to celebrate our Royal father but dramatically changed to MOWAA. You have done a great job and our ancestors will bless you all”.

In the audience was the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon Dennis Idahosa, Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor Esq, the State Attorney General, Prof. Roland Otaru, and other senior government officials.