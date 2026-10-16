Obaseki Mourns Oluku Fire Victims, Demands Improved Safety Standards

Former governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has sympathised with the families of victims of the Oluku fire disaster along the Benin–Lagos Expressway,

Speaking via a statement made available to Naija News on Friday, Obaseki lamented that disasters such as these have become too frequent in the nation

He warned that the nation must not resign itself to fate or accept disasters as the norm, arguing that Nigerians must come together to question the country’s safety standards and collective responsibility to protect Nigerians’ lives.

Obaseki wrote, “It is with a heart weighed down by grief and profound sadness that I read the news of the tragic fire disaster at Oluku, along the Benin–Lagos Expressway, which has claimed precious lives, left many others with devastating injuries, and destroyed properties and livelihoods.

“My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones, those injured and currently battling for their lives, and all those whose lives and livelihoods have been irreversibly affected by this unfortunate incident. To the people of Edo State, I share in your pain and grief at this difficult time. No words can adequately express the anguish of losing a loved one in such tragic and avoidable circumstances.

“What makes this tragedy even more heartbreaking is that incidents of this nature have become too familiar in our national experience. Across our country, we have witnessed repeated disasters resulting in the needless loss of lives, the destruction of property, and life-altering injuries. Each incident leaves families shattered, communities in mourning, and a nation grappling with the painful question of how to cope.

“As our people wisely say, a danger foreseen should not result in a disaster unprevented. Yet, despite the lessons of past tragedies, poverty, systemic inefficiencies, inadequate safety measures, and the failure to address known risks continue to expose our people to preventable dangers. We cannot continue to accept these recurring tragedies as inevitable, nor should we resign ourselves to a reality in which the loss of innocent lives becomes an all-too-familiar occurrence.

“This latest disaster must stir our collective humanity and compel us, as a people and as a nation, to undertake a sober and honest examination of our systems, our safety standards, and our collective responsibility to protect human life. It must strengthen our resolve to build effective emergency response mechanisms, enforce safety regulations, and address the underlying failures that make such incidents possible. We owe it to the victims, their grieving families, and future generations to ensure that the painful lessons of Oluku are not forgotten and that meaningful action is taken to prevent a recurrence.

“At this moment of profound sorrow, my thoughts and prayers are with the families mourning their loved ones, every injured person receiving medical care, and everyone who has suffered the loss of property and livelihood. I pray that God Almighty grants the bereaved families the fortitude to bear this immeasurable loss, grants the injured a speedy and full recovery, and provides comfort and strength to all those affected by this tragedy.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the victims, their families, and the entire people of Edo State.”