This Is Embarrassing, Edo People Deserve Better – IK Ogbonna Calls Out Okpebholo Over Bad Roads

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna has criticized Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, over the poor condition of roads across the state.

Naija News reports that Ogbonna made his position known in a post on his Instagram page.

The actor expressed his displeasure after travelling through parts of Edo State and experiencing the state of the roads.

Ogbonna asked why a state with a rich history, culture and heritage should still have roads in such a poor condition in 2026.

He described the situation as embarrassing and raised concerns about the danger the roads pose to motorists, passengers and other road users.

According to him, residents of Edo State deserve better road infrastructure, especially as poor roads can lead to accidents, damage vehicles and make transportation difficult for commuters.

He queried Governor Okpebholo over what his administration was doing to solve the problem of bad roads.

He wrote: “A land so rich in history, culture and heritage, has absolutely no business having roads this terrible in 2026.

“The people of Edo deserve better infrastructure. These roads are not just an embarrassment; they are a serious concern for the safety of everyone who uses them. Mr. Governor, what exactly is being done about these roads?”