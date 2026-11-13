 Skip to content
Entertainment

This Is Embarrassing, Edo People Deserve Better – IK Ogbonna Calls Out Okpebholo Over Bad Roads

Published
By Doris Ijeoma Israel
Follow Naija News on Google
IK Ogbonna
IK Ogbonna

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna has criticised Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over poor road conditions after travelling through parts of the state.
  • In an Instagram post, Ogbonna described the roads as embarrassing and warned that their poor condition endangered motorists, passengers and other road users.
  • Ogbonna said Edo residents deserve better road infrastructure and asked Governor Okpebholo what his administration was doing to address the problem.

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna has criticized Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, over the poor condition of roads across the state.

Naija News reports that Ogbonna made his position known in a post on his Instagram page.

The actor expressed his displeasure after travelling through parts of Edo State and experiencing the state of the roads.

Ogbonna asked why a state with a rich history, culture and heritage should still have roads in such a poor condition in 2026.

He described the situation as embarrassing and raised concerns about the danger the roads pose to motorists, passengers and other road users.

According to him, residents of Edo State deserve better road infrastructure, especially as poor roads can lead to accidents, damage vehicles and make transportation difficult for commuters.

He queried Governor Okpebholo over what his administration was doing to solve the problem of bad roads.

He wrote: “A land so rich in history, culture and heritage, has absolutely no business having roads this terrible in 2026.

“The people of Edo deserve better infrastructure. These roads are not just an embarrassment; they are a serious concern for the safety of everyone who uses them. Mr. Governor, what exactly is being done about these roads?”

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

More articles by this author

More From Naija News