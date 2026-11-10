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Edo APC Chieftain Hacked To Death By Son Over Prophet’s Alleged Revelation

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By Justina Otio
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Map of Edo State, Nigeria
Map of Edo State, Nigeria

Key Takeaways

  • Edo police confirmed the killing of Julius Bello, APC Ward Three Chairman in Fugar, and identified his son, Irobudo, as the suspect.
  • A family source told Punch that a prophet allegedly told Irobudo his father was responsible for his poverty.
  • Police spokesperson Eno Ikoedem said on Monday that police had opened an investigation and Irobudo remained at large.

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the murder of an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Julius Bello, by his son, Irobudo.

Naija News reports that the state police spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem disclosed the development in a statement on Monday.

He stated that the whereabout of the suspect was currently unknown, adding that an investigation had commenced into the incident.

The police have commenced an investigation into the matter, and the suspect is currently at large,” she added.

The deceased, popularly known as De Lord Ogata, was the APC Ward Three Chairman in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area.

He was reportedly hacked to death by his son, who allegedly used a sledgehammer to hit him on the head.

A family source told Punch that the suspect returned home from Lagos at the weekend and attacked his father on Sunday.

The source said Irobudo was reportedly told by a prophet that his father was responsible for his being poor.

The informant explained that the family is currently mourning over the unfortunate incident.

This is a big tragedy. It is so sad that he killed his father over some prophecy. He is currently on the run. The family is mourning right now,” the source added.

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Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina Otio is a Nigerian journalist who studied English and Literature at the University of Benin. Over the past seven years, she has worked across different aspects of journalism, covering politics, governance, entertainment and other developments. Her work also includes in-depth feature writing and street interviews that bring public perspectives to topical issues.
Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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