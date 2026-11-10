Edo APC Chieftain Hacked To Death By Son Over Prophet’s Alleged Revelation

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the murder of an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Julius Bello, by his son, Irobudo.

Naija News reports that the state police spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem disclosed the development in a statement on Monday.

He stated that the whereabout of the suspect was currently unknown, adding that an investigation had commenced into the incident.

“The police have commenced an investigation into the matter, and the suspect is currently at large,” she added.

The deceased, popularly known as De Lord Ogata, was the APC Ward Three Chairman in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area.

He was reportedly hacked to death by his son, who allegedly used a sledgehammer to hit him on the head.

A family source told Punch that the suspect returned home from Lagos at the weekend and attacked his father on Sunday.

The source said Irobudo was reportedly told by a prophet that his father was responsible for his being poor.

The informant explained that the family is currently mourning over the unfortunate incident.

“This is a big tragedy. It is so sad that he killed his father over some prophecy. He is currently on the run. The family is mourning right now,” the source added.