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2027: Yilwatda Speaks About APC Stance On Okorocha, Uzodinma Political Dispute

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda
APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda

Key Takeaways

  • APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda said the party would allow the court to settle the political dispute between Rochas Okorocha and Hope Uzodinma.
  • Yilwatda said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday night that the APC was also managing the dispute behind the scenes.
  • On Godswill Akpabio’s possible return as Senate President in 2027, Yilwatda said the Senate would decide, while the APC would only bring the Majority Leader.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has said the party would allow the court to determine the political dispute between former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha and incumbent Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Naija News reports that Yilwatda spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday night.

Asked about the dispute, the APC chairman said, “We will allow the court to settle it, but behind the scenes, we are doing management of the case.

“The report I have of all the political parties, you don’t have one tenth of it. I have my intelligence around everybody. I filter data from all.

“There is no political party that does not have a research unit, and the research unit goes as low as scavenging for data.”

Asked whether the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, would return as Senate President in 2027, Yilwatda said the decision rests with the Senate, not the APC.

He added, “You know that the Senate will determine it. Let’s wait for the election first. I don’t have anybody in mind. The Senate will determine who they want to make Senate President. We, as a party, will only just bring the Majority Leader.”

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

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