2027: Yilwatda Speaks About APC Stance On Okorocha, Uzodinma Political Dispute

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has said the party would allow the court to determine the political dispute between former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha and incumbent Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Naija News reports that Yilwatda spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday night.

Asked about the dispute, the APC chairman said, “We will allow the court to settle it, but behind the scenes, we are doing management of the case.

“The report I have of all the political parties, you don’t have one tenth of it. I have my intelligence around everybody. I filter data from all.

“There is no political party that does not have a research unit, and the research unit goes as low as scavenging for data.”

Asked whether the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, would return as Senate President in 2027, Yilwatda said the decision rests with the Senate, not the APC.

He added, “You know that the Senate will determine it. Let’s wait for the election first. I don’t have anybody in mind. The Senate will determine who they want to make Senate President. We, as a party, will only just bring the Majority Leader.”