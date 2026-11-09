Wamakko Gets Appointment As APC Unveils 37-Member Campaign Council In Sokoto

Former Sokoto State Governor and Senator representing Sokoto North, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, will lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council in the state as its chairman.

Wamakko’s appointment is part of the party’s preparations for its political activities in Sokoto, with Governor Ahmed Aliyu named as the deputy chairman of the 37-member council.

The appointments were announced in a statement issued on Monday by Abubakar Bawa, spokesman to Governor Aliyu.

Governor Aliyu’s deputy, Engr. Idris Mohammed Gobir, will serve as the first assistant chairman, while the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, and the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, will serve as the second and third assistant chairmen, respectively.

Other members of the council include the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, the state APC chairman and businessman Umarun Kwabo AA.

Former deputy governors, Alhaji Chiso Abdullahi and Alhaji Mukhtari Shagari, are also members of the council.

Prominent philanthropist Alhaji Murtala Abdulkadir Dan’iya is among those appointed.

Meanwhile, former Sokoto APC chairman, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, has been named Director-General of the campaign council.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Aminu Dikko, will serve as the council’s secretary, Naija News understands.