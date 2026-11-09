2027: Let Nigerians Decide Without Intimidation – ADC Challenges APC Over Court Processes

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has challenged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to face it in the 2027 general election rather than use court processes to frustrate its participation in the race.

The opposition party said Nigerians should be allowed to decide which political party they want through a free and fair election.

The Director-General of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Austin Akobundu, made this known while reacting to the reception given to the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Sokoto State and his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, in Kebbi State.

In a statement issued over the weekend, Akobundu said the large number of supporters who welcomed the ADC leaders showed growing public interest in the party and the demand for an alternative political direction.

He thanked residents and party supporters in both states for turning out to receive the candidates.

However, the ADC campaign chief accused the Federal Government and the APC-led administration of attempting to prevent the opposition party from taking part in the 2027 elections through what he described as a backdoor judicial process.

Akobundu challenged the ruling party to allow the ADC to participate freely in the election if it was confident of its popularity among Nigerians.

He said, “If the federal government and the APC believe they have the capacity to win, let them allow a free and fair election. Let Nigerians choose without intimidation, obstruction or interference.

“They must stop trying to muzzle the political space, using a backdoor court process to remove us from the contest.”

The ADC chieftain maintained that every political party should have the freedom to present its ideas to Nigerians without interference.

He added that voters must be allowed to attend political rallies, listen to different candidates and make their choices without intimidation.

Akobundu said, “The ballot must remain the people’s choice, and every party must be allowed to campaign freely.”

He also urged ADC members and supporters not to allow the ongoing political tension to distract them from their campaign activities.

The campaign council director-general called on party members to remain peaceful, avoid unnecessary confrontation and continue mobilising support at the grassroots.

“Let us continue to campaign peacefully and confidently, knowing that the people’s will must prevail,” he said.

Akobundu added that the ADC would continue to take its message of affordable living, better opportunities and national renewal to Nigerians across the country.

He reiterated the party’s appreciation to supporters and residents of Sokoto and Kebbi States for the warm reception given to Atiku and Amaechi.