Even Obasanjo Failed, Atiku Will Be On The Ballot In 2027 – Okonkwo Tells APC

The campaign spokesperson for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Kenneth Okonkwo, has boasted that his principal will be on the ballot in 2027.

Okonkwo, who accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to block Atiku from contesting the 2027 election, said the efforts of the ruling party will fail.

He added that former President Olusegun Obasanjo did everything possible, with all the powers of the security apparatus, to stop Atiku, who was then his Vice President, from contesting the 2007 presidential election, but failed.

Naija News reports that the actor turned policitian said the APC will fail in its bid to stop Atiku from contesting the 2027 presidency just as Obasanjo failed back in 2007.

He went on to predict that Atiku will be the next president of Nigeria.

“The more the incompetent and corrupt APC tackles ADC, and the more they try to block Atiku Abubakar from contesting for the post of President in 2027, the more I am convinced that Atiku Abubakar is the next President of Nigeria because you do not cast a stone at a tree that is not bearing any fruit.

“APC should learn from history, and understand that Atiku is unstoppable. President Olusegun Obasanjo did everything possible, with all the powers of the security apparatus, to stop Atiku, his Vice President, from contesting the 2007 presidential election, but failed.

“Atiku succeeded through the rule of law by ventilating his agitation through the courts. This time around in 2027, Atiku will win again because God and the people of Nigeria are on his side.

“Let me reiterate, Atiku and ADC will be on the ballot in 2027 and will win the 2027 presidential election for the security and welfare of Nigerians.

“Tinubu must go!,” Okonkwo wrote on 𝕏.