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Even Obasanjo Failed, Atiku Will Be On The Ballot In 2027 – Okonkwo Tells APC

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Nollywood Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo
Kenneth Okonkwo

Key Takeaways

  • Kenneth Okonkwo, campaign spokesperson for ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, said Atiku would contest in 2027, accusing the APC of trying to block him.
  • Okonkwo claimed former President Olusegun Obasanjo tried unsuccessfully to stop Atiku from contesting the 2007 presidential election, saying Atiku challenged those efforts in court.
  • In his post on X, Okonkwo predicted that Atiku and the ADC would win the 2027 presidential election and called for Tinubu’s departure.

The campaign spokesperson for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Kenneth Okonkwo, has boasted that his principal will be on the ballot in 2027.

Okonkwo, who accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to block Atiku from contesting the 2027 election, said the efforts of the ruling party will fail.

He added that former President Olusegun Obasanjo did everything possible, with all the powers of the security apparatus, to stop Atiku, who was then his Vice President, from contesting the 2007 presidential election, but failed.

Naija News reports that the actor turned policitian said the APC will fail in its bid to stop Atiku from contesting the 2027 presidency just as Obasanjo failed back in 2007.

He went on to predict that Atiku will be the next president of Nigeria.

“The more the incompetent and corrupt APC tackles ADC, and the more they try to block Atiku Abubakar from contesting for the post of President in 2027, the more I am convinced that Atiku Abubakar is the next President of Nigeria because you do not cast a stone at a tree that is not bearing any fruit.

“APC should learn from history, and understand that Atiku is unstoppable. President Olusegun Obasanjo did everything possible, with all the powers of the security apparatus, to stop Atiku, his Vice President, from contesting the 2007 presidential election, but failed.

“Atiku succeeded through the rule of law by ventilating his agitation through the courts. This time around in 2027, Atiku will win again because God and the people of Nigeria are on his side.

“Let me reiterate, Atiku and ADC will be on the ballot in 2027 and will win the 2027 presidential election for the security and welfare of Nigerians.

“Tinubu must go!,” Okonkwo wrote on 𝕏.

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Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

Oladipo Abiola is a media professional and journalist with a background in public relations and experience spanning news reporting, editorial management and digital storytelling. He currently serves as the Deputy Editor at Naija News, having built his career through the ranks of the media industry.

His professional experience and expertise also includes news writing, storytelling, editorial development, newsroom coordination, editing, and content supervision.

He has a proven track record in SEO-driven journalism and audience-focused communication.

Oladipo holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Master of Science (MSc) in Business Administration from the University of Ilorin, combining his media experience with a solid foundation in business and organisational management.

Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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