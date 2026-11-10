You Forgot What You Did Because You Want Power – Wike Makes Fresh Allegation Against Amaechi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has accused the African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, of refusing to give the founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, approval to build the ‘Hand of God’ Cathedral in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that Wike made the allegation while speaking at a town hall meeting in a video circulating online.

Wike said Ibiyeomie had sought approval to construct the ‘Hand of God’ Cathedral during Amaechi’s tenure as Rivers State Governor but was denied permission.

The Minister questioned why Amaechi, who rejected pastor Ibiyeomie’s proposal, was now attending the same church, suggesting that his visit was politically motivated.

Wike also accused Amaechi of denying the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, approval to build a church, claiming that he was the one who approved when he became governor.

He said, “There is this leading pastor, one of our respected pastors in this country, who is from my place and doing very well.

“When he was to build that church (Hand of God Cathedral), the ADC vice-presidential candidate was the Rivers State Governor. He refused to give approval to the pastor.

“Somebody else gave approval, and now the church is going on. Yesterday, I saw the vice-presidential candidate going to that same church to worship.

“Because he wants power now, he forgets what he did. There is another one, the OPM Ministry. He refused to give the OPM pastor approval, but when I came, I gave the man approval, and the man built the church. I heard the vice-presidential candidate wants to go and worship there too.

“Why do you like to fake things, telling people lies? I will not do so.”