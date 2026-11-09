2027: ‘Rainbow Confusion’ – ADC Chieftain, Pidomson Tackles Wike

Rivers State African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, Gabriel Pidomson, has described the Rainbow Coalition, spearheaded by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as ‘Rainbow Confusion’.

Naija News reports that Pidomson stated this on Monday during an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’.

Pidomson said Rivers people have rejected the Rainbow Coalition because its members have failed to communicate their plans to the people.

According to him, the ADC was formed as a coalition, and any other coalition being discussed is merely mimicking what the party already established.

The ADC gubernatorial candidate maintained that Wike’s coalition is confusing because it lacks a clear plan for Rivers State, stressing that its members are interested only in power, not the people.

He said, “Rivers people have rejected the ‘Rainbow Confusion’ because its members have failed to communicate their plans to the people and have engaged in actions that run contrary to the interests of Rivers State residents.”

In other news, Wike has dismissed the chances of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, winning the 2027 election.

He appealed to the people of Rivers State not to make the mistake of voting the NDC candidate into power, simply because he is their son,

Wike spoke while addressing the kinsmen of Lulu-Briggs during a town hall meeting in Abonnema, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state.

He urged them, however, to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Kingsley Chinda, noting that his running mate is also their son.