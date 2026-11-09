Why I Am Not Against Wike’s Relationship With Tinubu, APC – PDP’s Doherty

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Adedeji Doherty, has defended the relationship between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He argued that Wike’s position in the APC does not make him an enemy of democracy, insisting that politics and democracy can accommodate different political alignments.

Naija News reports that Doherty spoke during the 2027 Lagos State governorship debate on Sunday.

Responding to a question on how he could offer a genuine opposition alternative in Lagos despite emerging from a PDP faction loyal to Wike, Doherty said his candidacy was the product of 26 years of political work and grassroots support.

“My emergence in the Peoples Democratic Party is out of 26 years of hard work, consistency, determination, and continued support for the grassroots. I have built a grassroots structure right from scratch, and I know there are a lot of people here that can testify to that. That’s number one.

“Number two is that Nyesom Wike is our leader. He’s our national leader. He will continue to be my leader, and he will continue to show us that politics and democracy are not enemies,” he said.

The PDP candidate further defended Wike’s relationship with the President, pointing to what he described as benefits from the Federal Government.

“Once we are getting results from the FCT, we are getting results from Mr. President, we are getting monies into the pockets of governors in different states,” Doherty added.