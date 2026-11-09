ADC Challenges Ndume To Produce Police Report Linking Party To Disruption Of APC Rally

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Borno State has dismissed claims made by the lawmaker representing Borno South at the National Assembly, Ali Ndume that the party hired thugs to disrupt an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Gwoza, Gwoza Local Government Area of the state.

The party disassociated itself from any action capable of causing violence and civil unrest in the the state.

Naija News reports that the Director of Communications, ADC Campaign Council in Borno State, Bukar Bukar-Petrol, made the clarification in an interview with Channels Television on Monday.

He explained that their engagements with residents across the communities were orderly and conducted in the spirit of democratic participation.

“The attention of the ADC Campaign Council, Borno State, has been drawn to allegations made by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District, on Friday, 6 November 2026, accusing the African Democratic Congress (ADC) of disrupting an APC political rally in Gwoza Local Government Area.

“The ADC Campaign Council, Borno State, wishes to clearly dissociate itself from any act of violence, civil disorder or activity capable of undermining peace and security in Gwoza or any other part of Borno State,” he said.

He further added that the visits to the Emir’s Palace, Pulka, Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) settlements and several communities were entirely peaceful and without any rancour, confrontation or incident of violence.

“Our engagements with residents across the communities were orderly and conducted in the spirit of democratic participation,” he said.

Bukar-Petrol challenged Senator Ndume to produce verifiable evidence, including an official police report, that revealed ADC disrupted an APC rally in Gwoza rather than rely on political allegations.

“The growing interest in the ADC reflects the people’s search for a credible political alternative, arising from concerns about the APC’s performance and what many perceive as inadequate representation of their interests, including concerns about the Senator’s own representation of his constituents”

“Any dissatisfaction or declining public confidence in elected representatives is a consequence of the people’s assessment of their leadership and cannot legitimately be attributed to the ADC. This is the essence of democratic choice and political competition,” he said