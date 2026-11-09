If Amaechi Can Accuse His Own Boss, Who Are You? – Oshiomhole

Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, said the vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, cannot be trusted because of his political history and past actions against his boss.

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole made the remark on Monday while speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign in Ebonyi State.

Oshiomhole described Amaechi as a serial loser, recalling how the former Governor of Rivers State had dragged his current principal, Atiku Abubakar, to court following the ADC presidential primary election.

He said, “He is a serial loser. He went to court to challenge Atiku for rigging the ADC primary election. If he can accuse his own boss, who are you?”

Recall that Amaechi and Oshiomhole have been engaged in a war of words as political activities ahead of the 2027 general election gather momentum.

Amaechi also recently challenged Oshiomhole to make his academic credentials public, questioning whether the senator had any.

Meanwhile, Oshiomhole has said the APC is not worried about Atiku’s move to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) or his reported plan to join forces with former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 election.

Oshiomhole, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said Atiku and Peter Obi contested separately in 2023 and still lost to President Bola Tinubu, and joining forces in 2027 will not change the result.

Oshiomhole noted that the recent court judgment nullifying the David Mark-led leadership of the ADC and voiding the process that produced Atiku as the party’s presidential candidate for 2027 was further proof that the former Vice President’s ambition is built on a shaky foundation.

According to Oshimhole, Atiku has contested the presidency several times and lost each time, adding he had no record of victory to threaten Tinubu and the APC.

He emphasised that Atiku lost in 2007, 2011, 2019 and 2023, and even left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).