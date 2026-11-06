₦70,000 Transport Allowance Can’t Solve Workers’ Woes’ – NLC Fires Oshiomhole

The Kaduna State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has faulted Senator Adams Oshiomhole for praising the Federal Government’s ₦70,000 monthly transport allowance for workers.

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole, who represents Edo North and is a former NLC President, commended the initiative during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

The senator said the allowance showed that President Bola Tinubu cared about workers’ welfare.

“I think this government is doing well. If a man who was on ₦70,000 now is given ₦70,000 addition, that makes it N140,000 for him; it’s a hundred per cent increase, and if you know what ₦10,000 means for the real masses, you’ll appreciate that Tinubu has shown that he cares,” he said.

But the Kaduna NLC Chairman, Ayuba Suleiman, while describing the allowance as a step in the right direction, said it could only provide temporary relief.

He said workers were struggling to cope with the rising cost of food, transport, rent, school fees, medical bills, electricity and cooking gas.

Suleiman explained that with the new allowance, a worker would take home ₦170,000, made up of the ₦70,000 minimum wage, the ₦30,000 monthly wage award and the ₦70,000 transport support.

He argued that the amount could not protect workers from the high cost of living.

The labour leader said negotiations for a new minimum wage should start from ₦500,000 to reflect what workers actually spend to survive.

He also urged federal and state governments to go beyond pay reviews and take steps to reduce the cost of living, including by providing affordable public transport.